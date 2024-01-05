Baby elephant separated from mother shares heartwarming reunion

India - A baby elephant was separated from its herd for four days and had to cope without its mother. When the family was finally reunited, the moment took thousands of hearts by storm!

The little elephant tried to press itself against its mother with every inch of its body. © Screenshot/X/@tnforestdept

Rangers at a national park in southern India found the little pachyderm alone and helpless in the jungle in late December. After taking the miniature trunk into their care, the park rangers launched a large-scale search.

As reported by The Hindu on Wednesday, the rangers used drones to fly over the area and were successful, as they discovered the baby elephant's mom around two miles away from where it was found.

After giving the little one a shower and rubbing it with mud to neutralize the human scent, they released it near its herd.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show what happened when the parent and calf were finally able to "lock trunks" again.



Somewhat awkwardly – but still full of love – the baby elephant pressed up against its mother and demanded a real cuddle session!