Bears steal burgers from a hot grill in wild viral TikTok

Gatlinburg, Tennessee - Hungry bears looking for a snack found burgers cooking on the grill, and to the dismay of the burger owner but the delight of TikTok, the animals scarfed down all ten hot burger patties!

These bears were thrilled to find a bunch of burgers on the grill! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/melmelll7197

Bears are scavengers by nature, and when they're getting ready to hibernate, they can eat lots.

These wild animals will munch down anything that strikes their fancy, including burgers and even soda, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

"Damn bears ate our dinner tonight," TikTok user @melmell7197 revealed in the caption.

The clip was shot in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and it shows two black bears following their noses to a family's grill before opening it up and chowing down.

The humans had ten burger patties cooking on the grill for dinner, and the bears ate them one by one. They didn't even seem to mind that the grill was throwing off heat.

After scarfing down the meat, one bear found a can of Diet Coke, which it tried to drink.

TikTok users were fascinated by the animals' sneaky thievery!