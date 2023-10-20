Bears steal burgers from a hot grill in wild viral TikTok
Gatlinburg, Tennessee - Hungry bears looking for a snack found burgers cooking on the grill, and to the dismay of the burger owner but the delight of TikTok, the animals scarfed down all ten hot burger patties!
Bears are scavengers by nature, and when they're getting ready to hibernate, they can eat lots.
These wild animals will munch down anything that strikes their fancy, including burgers and even soda, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
"Damn bears ate our dinner tonight," TikTok user @melmell7197 revealed in the caption.
The clip was shot in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and it shows two black bears following their noses to a family's grill before opening it up and chowing down.
The humans had ten burger patties cooking on the grill for dinner, and the bears ate them one by one. They didn't even seem to mind that the grill was throwing off heat.
After scarfing down the meat, one bear found a can of Diet Coke, which it tried to drink.
TikTok users were fascinated by the animals' sneaky thievery!
Is human food safe for bears to eat?
Almost two million TikTokers saw the clip and were shocked by the bears' strength and appetite.
One wrote, "The way he opens the grill was like it was a play toy. Dayum! Bent it all up with his strength. Wow."
Another person commented, "All the bear videos make me thankful to live in a city, but it's great content."
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's website, bears that eat human food tend to have short life spans.
The black bears in the viral TikTok clip appeared to enjoy their burger feast, but the human food won't be good for them!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/melmelll7197