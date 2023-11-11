Birthday balloon tragically kills a rare beaked whale!

Morehead City, North Carolina - A stranded beaked whale died before animal rescuers could help it. An autopsy revealed that a balloon stuck in its stomach had killed the creature.

This rare beaked whaled died after swallowing a balloon. © Screenshot/Facebook/NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology

When the beachgoers found a beached Gervais's beaked whale – a rare marine mammal that lives deep in the ocean – it was still alive.

By the time the NC Marine Mammal Stranding team arrived, however, the animal had sadly died.

Police, Emerald Isle utility workers, and beachgoers pulled the almost eleven-foot-long marine mammal out of the surf and transported it to the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST) at the University of North Carolina.

Per CMAST's Facebook post, scientists, veterinarians, and students performed a necropsy to determine what caused the whale's death.

Everything appeared normal until the researchers opened the whale's stomach. Researchers found milk, which they say indicates that the female was a nursing calf. They also discovered the cause of death – a crumpled-up plastic balloon blocking the animal's digestive tract.

This beaked whale, still just a calf, starved to death.