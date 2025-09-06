Healthy or poisonous: Can cats eat nuts?

Healthy for humans, but poisonous for cats? Can cats eat nuts? Read on for information on feeding cashews, walnuts, and more to your furry friends.

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

We know nuts can be a healthy snack for humans, but what about cats? Are cats allowed to eat nuts?

Yes or no: Are cats allowed to eat nuts? © Collage: 123RF/shootingtheworld, 123RF/dariakulkova Has your cat ever come sniffing with curiosity when you've just torn open a packet of yummy peanuts? Apart from the fact that cats can be curious and a little greedy, it is just as tempting for pet owners to offer their furry friends a slightly different treat. And nuts are small and healthy, aren't they? It is well known that nuts contain lots of unsaturated fatty acids and are also rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber, and vegetable proteins. But does this make them suitable as treats for kitties, or should you instead make sure that there is no open bag anywhere for a hungry cat to help itself to? Read on to find out whether cats are allowed to eat nuts and what effects they can have on your kitty.

Is it safe for cats to eat nuts?

Cats are pure carnivores, so nuts would not be a suitable food source in nature. They are, therefore, completely unnecessary for a balanced diet. Can you still feed nuts to a cat? This is strongly discouraged. The high fat content is not well tolerated by cats and can lead to gastrointestinal problems. They also contain toxic substances. It is often not the nut itself that is problematic, but the molds that occur in some varieties and produce toxins.

Why cats shouldn't eat nuts

1. Allergy As with humans, cats are at risk of nut allergy, which manifests itself in itching, among other more dangerous reactions. 2. Poisoning Although it cannot be said across the board that all types of nuts are poisonous to cats, they can still cause poisoning. Some types of nuts – e.g. almonds and macadamia nuts – contain hydrocyanic acid, while others (especially walnuts) tend to form molds. Both can lead to intolerance and digestive problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, or bloody stools. So-called mycotoxins caused by molds in nuts can even cause neurological symptoms such as cramps, seizures, and nerve damage in cats.

Walnuts can be dangerous due to molds and their toxins. © 123RF/enezselvi

3. Constipation If nuts are swallowed whole, they can lead to unpleasant and dangerous blockages for cats. One symptom is, for example, a lack of defecation. If a dangerous intestinal blockage occurs, surgical removal may be necessary. In addition, a nut can get stuck in the esophagus and lead to choking. Liver damage, inflammation of the pancreas, or even cancer are also said to be possible long-term consequences for cats if they have eaten nuts.

Cat has eaten nuts: what to do?

Unlike some dogs, cats tend to eat smaller quantities, so eating a single nut is not necessarily alarming. Afterwards, pay attention to the above-mentioned complaints or symptoms of poisoning and, if necessary, visit a veterinary practice if there are any abnormalities. Incidentally, this should always be done if a cat's diet changes or if you want to introduce a new food.

A vet can advise cat owners on the right diet. © 123rf/Milkos