Why does your cat arch its back and what does it mean?

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

If you're lucky enough to share your home with a cat, you'll certainly have seen it arch its back. So what's up with this common feline behavior? Here's what you need to know!

It is common for cats to arch their backs, and their reasons for doing so are manifold. © 123RF/artelli123r It's common knowledge that cats have some funny quirks and their mysterious behavior will often leave us humans baffled. One of these weird behaviors is your furry friend suddenly arching its back, puffing up its coat while facing sideways. There's no mistaking this body language – cats who put on this kind of display are agitated about something. But the message and its tone isn't always the same. TAG24 is here to walk you through the different reasons behind your cat arching its back, and whether you need to worry about it.

Reasons why cats arch their backs

So why would a cat arch its back when in completely different circumstances, such as during play or just while having a stroll? Here are a few context-dependent explanations.

1. Stretching

If a cat has been lying down for a long time, it may stand up, limber up, and arch its back to loosen and stretch its muscles.

2. Fear or stress

Cats that are scared or stressed adopt a protective or defensive posture. Scared cats can be recognized by their puffed-up fur, dilated pupils, raised tail, and arched back. If the cat appears to be hunching over out of fear, you should not push your luck.

Frightened cats hunch over and keep their distance. © 123RF/ewastudio

3. Attention-seeking

If a cat raises its back and purrs when you pet it, this usually means that it likes the attention. It wants to have its back scratched. Don't hesitate to respond to these positive signals, they build trust and affection!

4. Play behavior

Sometimes a cat will hunch over and mosey up towards you when it is in a playful mood. This behavior is very common in kittens. If you get the impression that a cat wants to play, then you should get involved. It helps to create a strong relationship!

Cat parents can sometimes observe kittens arching their backs. © 123rf/archangel80889

5. Pain

A cat will sometimes arch its back when it's in pain. Our feline friends protect their belly by arching their spine. If a cat aggressively prevents you from touching a specific area, it may be in discomfort. If you suspect that your cat is experiencing persistent pain, you should have it examined by a vet.

5. Aggression

If a cat feels threatened, it may hunch over to appear larger, stronger, and more imposing. Raised fur and hissing reinforce this aggressive posture. This posture signals that the cat is not afraid of a confrontation and is prepared to defend itself. In such cases, keep your distance!

In threatening situations, cats hunch over to appear larger and more frightening. © 123RF/nilsjacobi

Conclusion: The cat's back arch is sending you a message