Why won't my cat drink water? This basic mistake might be leaving your kitty chronically dehydrated

If your cat doesn't drink enough, it may be due to a mistake that many cat owners make. TAG24 explains why your cat avoids the water bowl.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

Is your cat's water bowl untouched next to its food? Why isn't the kitty drinking its water? TAG24 explains what the problem could be in this cat guide.

Offering cats water and food in the same place often doesn't help, because the animals instinctively don't drink where they eat. © 123RF/Mihail Ulyannikov Cats meet their daily water requirements by drinking small sips very often. Wet food also contributes to the animal's fluid balance. In addition, heat and dry food increase your cat's thirst. Despite their need for water, many cats do not drink from the water bowl if it is right next to their food. The reason for this is that cats instinctively don't drink at their feeding stations. In the wild, the water could be contaminated by blood or other parts of the prey, which is why they avoid drinking directly from there.

Double bowls for food and water are not ideal for cats

Indeed, double bowls for food and water are available on the market in a wide variety of designs, which tempt cat owners to place water and food next to each other. However, this is anything but ideal for these animals!

If your cat does not drink from its water bowl, then its location could be the problem. It would be better if cat owners used individual bowls and placed the water bowl separately from the food.

Where should I put the cat's water bowl instead?

The water bowl and the food bowl should be placed at a greater distance from each other. You could offer the cat dry and wet food in the double bowls and place the water somewhere else. Both bowls must not be located near the litter box. It's also a good idea to place several water bowls around the home to encourage the cat to drink more. It is also very important that the bowls are clean and that the cat always has access to fresh water.

Water fountain vs still water: Which is best for cats?

Not every cat likes standing water. If this is the case with your cat, then setting up a drinking fountain would be a possible solution.

On the other hand, some cats prefer it when the water is still instead of moving. If your cat generally doesn't drink enough, you can make the water more palatable by adding a little cat food or mixing more water into the wet food.