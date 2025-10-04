Why is your cat chasing its own tail? Six reasons for this behavior

TAG24 explains why a cat chases its own tail and tells you whether the cat's behavior is normal or a symptom of an illness.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

Cats will chase anything that moves, and sometimes even their own tails. But what looks funny might indicate a health problem...

A classic quirk of cats is to chase their own tails. © 123RF/azalia Cats exhibit all sorts of silly behaviors that make their humans laugh, marvel, and sometimes even doubt. One of the funniest-looking behaviors a cat can exhibit is chasing its own tail, when it seems to have completely forgotten that its tail is part of its own body. As a cat owner, you might come to the conclusion that the cat is just playing, but this is not always the case. TAG24 explains what it can mean when a cat chases its own tail in this helpful cat guide.

Possible reasons cats chase their own tails

When a cat chases its tail, it doesn't necessarily mean that it's just playing. Read on to find out what can be behind this behavior.

1. Play instinct

Playful cats in particular often enjoy chasing their own tails – it's simply fun for them. Kittens are particularly playful and find anything that moves exciting, including their own tails. In addition, kittens do not yet fully perceive their tails as part of their body. Their play instinct, coupled with their hunting instinct, leads cats to chase their own tail and that of other cats. The fact that the cat chases its own tail is only a cause for concern if this behavior seems compulsive or obsessive.

Young cats often play with their own tails or those of other cats. © 123RF/Smile19

2. Boredom

Cats want to be kept busy, and if they are not, they look for something to do. It can happen that a bored cat discovers that chasing its own tail is a kind of game. Perhaps it has also experienced that its owners start to pay attention to it as soon as it plays with its own tail. In this case, the behavior would be a kind of invitation to play, which you should not give in to. But it's not only boredom that causes cats to play with their own tails; frustration and fear can also cause cats to chase their tails. If you have the feeling that your cat is not being kept busy enough, you can set up new play opportunities in your home. It's important that the cat does not perceive the change as a direct reaction to its boredom-based behavior.

3. Injury

When cats injure themselves, they try to clean the wound by licking it to relieve the pain. If the cat has injured its tail, then it may look as if it is chasing its tail while it is actually trying to lick the affected area. If you discover an injury to your cat's tail, you should have it treated and examined by a vet.

If the cat has injured its tail, it will try to lick the wound. © Midjourney/TAG24

4. Allergies

The cat may chase its own tail because it is itchy, which can be triggered by allergies, infections, or parasites (e.g. fleas, mites). The itching can cause the cat to scratch its tail or other affected areas until bloody. The animal appears to be out of its mind and is difficult to dissuade from this self-destructive behavior. Redness and swelling on the cat's body indicate that it may have such a problem. If you think your cat has a health problem, you should have it examined by a vet.

5. Obsessive-compulsive disorder

If the cat obsessively chases its tail, it may have developed an obsessive-compulsive disorder, which is a strategy for coping with stress that manifests itself in the cat constantly performing repetitive and exaggerated behaviors such as excessive tail chasing. If this is the case, it is essential to find the cause of the behavioral disorder and take appropriate countermeasures. A visit to the vet is recommended.

If the cat compulsively tries to chase its tail, you should take it to the vet. © 123RF/Seenad

6. Diseases

Sometimes a disease is the cause of the cat chasing and biting its tail. Feline hyperesthesia syndrome (FHS) One possible trigger for this aggression is Feline Hyperesthesia Syndrome (FHS), a neurological disorder in which cats are hypersensitive to touch, particularly in the area of the tail root. Stud tail It is also possible that the cat suffers from a so-called stud tail, also known as tail gland hyperplasia. In this disease, the sebaceous glands at the base of the tail produce an excessive amount of sebum and become inflamed. The tail condition can be recognized by the fact that the fur at the base of the tail is greasy and the area smells unpleasant. If you have the impression your cat is not feeling well in these or other ways, you should consult a vet.

FAQ: Why cats chase their tails