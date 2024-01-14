Chicken owners make shocking discovery in coop: "Croc-a-doodle-do!"

Mackay, Australia - After heavy rains, chicken owners from Macay, Australia, went to check on their animals and were shocked to find a wayward crocodile in their coop!

These Australians found a funny looking chicken in their coop – it was a crocodile! © Screenshot/Facebook/Queensland Environment

Rangers from Australia's Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) were called to a Mackay home at around 9 AM local time on Friday, where the unusual discovery was made.

Wildlife conservation officer Jane Burns told Sunrise News about the croc that surprised them in the chicken coop.

The ranger says that the recent heavy rainfall in the region is most likely what pushed crocodile out of its usual haunt.

"Crocodiles do get highly mobile, and they can move around. They certainly don't usually get found in backyards, but we do make people aware they can turn up anywhere in unexpected weather," she said.

Officer Burns added, "It's not that unusual (to find a crocodile inland) when you have high rainfall."

The Mackay home was about a half mile from the water.

On Facebook, the DESI shared a pic of the croc in the chicken coop and joked that this "funny looking chicken" says "Croc-a-doodle-do!"