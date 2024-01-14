Chicken owners make shocking discovery in coop: "Croc-a-doodle-do!"
Mackay, Australia - After heavy rains, chicken owners from Macay, Australia, went to check on their animals and were shocked to find a wayward crocodile in their coop!
Rangers from Australia's Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation (DESI) were called to a Mackay home at around 9 AM local time on Friday, where the unusual discovery was made.
Wildlife conservation officer Jane Burns told Sunrise News about the croc that surprised them in the chicken coop.
The ranger says that the recent heavy rainfall in the region is most likely what pushed crocodile out of its usual haunt.
"Crocodiles do get highly mobile, and they can move around. They certainly don't usually get found in backyards, but we do make people aware they can turn up anywhere in unexpected weather," she said.
Officer Burns added, "It's not that unusual (to find a crocodile inland) when you have high rainfall."
The Mackay home was about a half mile from the water.
On Facebook, the DESI shared a pic of the croc in the chicken coop and joked that this "funny looking chicken" says "Croc-a-doodle-do!"
Crocodile surprises chicken owners after heavy rainfall
Thankfully, the croc in the chicken coop didn't eat any of the birds or their eggs.
Instead, it was just the crocodile waiting to greet the owners!
All jokes aside, the humans, chickens, and crocodile made it out of the unusual situation unscathed.
The chickens ran out when their humans opened the coop to check on them, and the owners ultimately decided to leave the croc catching to the professionals.
DESI wildlife rangers removed the estuary crocodile, which was a little over three feet long, from the coop and put the animal in a large PVC tube for transportation. After the animal is checked out, it will go to a zoo or animal sanctuary.
"This is a good reminder to everyone in croc country that crocodiles can turn up in unexpected places, so it's important to always be croc-wise and report all sightings to the DESI as soon as you can," Officer Burns said.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Queensland Environment