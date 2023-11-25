Chipmunks go nuts in viral TikTok friendship: "Makes me believe in magic"

Shortly after moving into his new house, a TikToker named Adam realized he had some pretty darn cute neighbors. Now he's struck up an unlikely friendship with the animals .

The cute chipmunk stuffs its cheeks in a viral TikTok video. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/adam_antman

Adam spotted several chipmunks making themselves at home on his property, and has documented his adorable adventures befriending them on TikTok.

He welcomed the critters with open arms, but now may have realized the love is mutual after he was left some presents in return from the little guys.

The animal lover has taken to giving them nuts and sharing the cute companions on the platform. His most popular clip has racked up over 56 million views and counting.

The reason for its success? In the vid, one of the chipmunks seems to want to return the favor for the nuts Adam has been offering.

The cute animal comes running up with eager eyes. He then empties some leaves and dirt directly into Adam's hand, and then grabs the nuts, shoveling them into his big cheeks.

"Form of payment," wrote the TikToker under the viral hit, which has melted hearts among users worldwide.