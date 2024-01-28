Circus animals saved from scary truck fire in wild rescue!

Marion, Indiana - A truck on Interstate 69 near Marion, Indiana, caught fire on Saturday, but the emergency turned out to be more unusual than firefighters could have expected – the truck was filled with circus animals !

Several circus animals were rescued after the truck carrying them caught fire on Interstate 69 on Saturday. © Collage: Facebook/Grant County Sheriff's Office - Marion, IN

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Officer Edward Titus discovered the truck while on patrol and saw the cab of the Volvo semi-truck and trailer on fire at around 2 AM local time on Saturday.

As the police officer approached, he noticed that the trailer was loaded with all kinds of animals from the Shrine Circus.

The 57-year-old driver from Florida was able to save himself, but the loaded animals were in great distress!

Together with a colleague and a circus employee, Titus entered the trailer and immediately pulled five zebras, four camels, and a pony to safety.

Other officials who arrived on the scene later were also able to free the rest of the animals from the burning vehicle – completely unharmed.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by a fault in the unspecified equipment. Two police officers suffered smoke inhalation during the rescue operation but were released from hospital a short time later.