Bickering beagle siblings have TikTokers grinning!
London, UK - A young beagle named Koko really wanted to play with her older sister Kiki, but the big sis wasn't having it! Their owner caught Koko's adorable antics on camera and shared the video to TikTok.
Koko, a 2-year-old beagle, loves to play with her older sister, Kiki (4). But Kiki doesn't always want to bound around with her sibling!
Their bickering is adorable, as a now-viral TikTok clip shows.
In the cute clip, Koko runs wildly back and forth and up the stairs while Kiki stays perched on the arm of the sofa. Whenever her little sister gets too close, Kiki bares her teeth and barks. But Koko won't be deterred; she continues to run back and forth and playfully snap at her older sis.
Just as it appears that Koko is running out of steam, Kiki jumps off the couch and chases after the younger dog. It's super sweet!
TikTokers love the dogs' dynamic
Despite their squabbles, their owner says these two dogs are buddies.
"They love each other very much, however, they do have completely different personalities. Kiki likes to sleep all day, get cuddles, and just relax. Meanwhile, Koko is super energetic and wants to play all day long," their owner told Newsweek.
She says that Koko has a strategy – she teases her sister until she finally gives up and plays!
This particular TikTok clip boasts over 57,000 views and counting. TikTokers love these dogs' wild dynamic, and their videos have thousands of likes!
What do you think – did these silly pups make you smile?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beagleskiko