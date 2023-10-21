Bickering beagle siblings have TikTokers grinning!

London, UK - A young beagle named Koko really wanted to play with her older sister Kiki, but the big sis wasn't having it! Their owner caught Koko's adorable antics on camera and shared the video to TikTok.

The younger beagle, Koko, always wants to play, but her older sister, Kiki, isn't always in the mood. Their bickering is adorable! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@beagleskiko

Koko, a 2-year-old beagle, loves to play with her older sister, Kiki (4). But Kiki doesn't always want to bound around with her sibling!

Their bickering is adorable, as a now-viral TikTok clip shows.

In the cute clip, Koko runs wildly back and forth and up the stairs while Kiki stays perched on the arm of the sofa. Whenever her little sister gets too close, Kiki bares her teeth and barks. But Koko won't be deterred; she continues to run back and forth and playfully snap at her older sis.

Just as it appears that Koko is running out of steam, Kiki jumps off the couch and chases after the younger dog. It's super sweet!