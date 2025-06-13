Golden Retriever gets adorably grumpy whenever his mama stops petting him in viral video
Michigan - A viral TikTok clip has left no doubt that Murph the dog has his mom completely under his spell! But is it time for an intervention for his "petting" addiction?
The dog's mood swings wildly back and forth in this silly viral video.
When Murph is stroked by his owner Amber McClain (45), he smiles happily. But as soon as she stops, his expression darkens.
Fortunately, the dog owner soon starts petting and, lo and behold, the Golden Retriever immediately seems completely content again.
But what's that? Once again, his owner stops petting him. Oh no!
Now, Murph is starting to get really angry. Fortunately, McClain has mercy and repeats the procedure.
And so the back and forth continues for quite a while. It's a rollercoaster of emotions for the poor pooch!
But where does the dog's constant need for cuddles come from?
Viral TikTok video shows adorable "velcro dog" in action
"We always joke that he's a 'momma's boy' and a 'velcro dog,'" McClain told Newsweek in an interview.
"He follows me everywhere. He has since he was a little puppy!"
Her Golden Retriever also has an aversion to smartphones and the like. Why? Because they take attention away from him, of course.
In his rejection of anything that keeps his mama from petting him, Murph is sometimes even quite sassy.
"Often, if I'm looking at my phone, he'll come up and nose it right out of my hand. I work from home, so, a lot of times, if I'm on my laptop on my couch, he'll come up and sit on my lap in between me and the screen," the 45-year-old said.
But fortunately, there is also good news: the Golden Retriever is not always like this: "He does do this quite often – but not every time!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@murphsmom2021