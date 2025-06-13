Golden Retriever gets adorably grumpy whenever his mama stops petting him in viral video

Michigan - A viral TikTok clip has left no doubt that Murph the dog has his mom completely under his spell! But is it time for an intervention for his "petting" addiction?

Golden Retriever dog Murph needs more cuddles than his owner can keep up with! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@murphsmom2021

The dog's mood swings wildly back and forth in this silly viral video.

When Murph is stroked by his owner Amber McClain (45), he smiles happily. But as soon as she stops, his expression darkens.

Fortunately, the dog owner soon starts petting and, lo and behold, the Golden Retriever immediately seems completely content again.

But what's that? Once again, his owner stops petting him. Oh no!

Now, Murph is starting to get really angry. Fortunately, McClain has mercy and repeats the procedure.

And so the back and forth continues for quite a while. It's a rollercoaster of emotions for the poor pooch!

But where does the dog's constant need for cuddles come from?