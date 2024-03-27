Blind dog down on his luck finds well-deserved happy ending
Immingham, UK - A stray dog named Benedict didn't have an easy start in life. He lost his eyes due to a severe infection, and to make matters worse, no one wanted him. Fortunately, his luck has now changed!
Benedict grew up as a stray in Romania until Immingham Dogs Home stepped in and brought him to the United Kingdom.
This dog is no ordinary rescue; he's a blind German Shepard. His eyes had to be removed due to a terrible eye infection when he was just a puppy.
His foster parents told the BBC that he has "adapted so well" to being blind and is "very clever."
Per Immingham Dogs Home, the three-year-old German Shepard loves to carry a ball with him.
Despite the fact that videos of the sweet dog were virally successful, the Immingham Dogs Home told the BBC that not one adoption application had come in. Luckily, that changed after the newspaper wrote about him.
"The phone has not stopped for three days now since the article was published. I can't even explain how happy everyone is," Kelly Magee, the founder of Immingham Dogs Home, told the BBC.
This blind dog finally has a new home
Suddenly, the shelter had 35 applications for the blind dog. They decided this doggo would do best with a Newfoundland sister in Nottingham.
On Monday, Immingham Dogs Home took to Facebook to share that Benedict left for his new home. The rescuers gushed over the adoption, saying, "Everyone is so happy to finally have this day."
They also thanked Benedict's foster parents, who helped him prepare for this next adventure.
Hopefully, Benedict's luck has now changed for the better!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Immingham Dogs Home