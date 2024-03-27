Blind dog down on his luck finds well-deserved happy ending

Immingham, UK - A stray dog named Benedict didn't have an easy start in life. He lost his eyes due to a severe infection, and to make matters worse, no one wanted him. Fortunately, his luck has now changed!

This blind dog's luck has finally changed for the better! © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Immingham Dogs Home

Benedict grew up as a stray in Romania until Immingham Dogs Home stepped in and brought him to the United Kingdom.

This dog is no ordinary rescue; he's a blind German Shepard. His eyes had to be removed due to a terrible eye infection when he was just a puppy.

His foster parents told the BBC that he has "adapted so well" to being blind and is "very clever."

Per Immingham Dogs Home, the three-year-old German Shepard loves to carry a ball with him.

Despite the fact that videos of the sweet dog were virally successful, the Immingham Dogs Home told the BBC that not one adoption application had come in. Luckily, that changed after the newspaper wrote about him.

"The phone has not stopped for three days now since the article was published. I can't even explain how happy everyone is," Kelly Magee, the founder of Immingham Dogs Home, told the BBC.