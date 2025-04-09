Confused dog jumps into deceased owner's grave at his funeral in heart-shattering video

Peru - Touching footage from South America shows a small dog desperately trying to reach his beloved owner during the man's funeral. The video quickly made the rounds online and broke countless hearts.

Suddenly, a dog jumps into the open grave, sniffs around excitedly, and starts scratching at the slabs in confusion. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@saltapeque

The clip was uploaded by TikTok user @saltapeque, who was related to the deceased named Jacinto.

In the video, the grieving family can be seen standing at the gravesite, which is being closed by the cemetery staff.

Suddenly, a little dog named Crispín jumps into the open grave, sniffs around excitedly, and starts scratching at the slabs in confusion.

It seems as if Crispín still smells his master through the coffin and doesn't understand why the man is being buried.

The black and white dog looks confusedly into the grave again and again, desperately searching for his missing friend.

Even when the grave is closed with earth and a cover a little later, Crispín the dog continues trying to find his owner by digging a small hole next to the resting place and sticking his head in.

