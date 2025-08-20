Blind man's desperate search for stolen dog comes to a happy end!

Chicago, Illinois - More than two months of uncertainty have finally come to an end! After dachshund Bam Bam was stolen in broad daylight, the dog is finally about to be reunited with his owner, Angel Santiago.

Dachshund Bam Bam was stolen from his owner's backyard. © Screenshot/GoFundMe/Bambamchi

Santiago told Fox32 Chicago that his furry friend was stolen from his backyard by two men on June 5.

The man, who is legally blind and suffers from glaucoma and Type 2 diabetes, tried in vain to stop the thieves.

Santiago believes he heard the perpetrators and later said that one of them must have been a teenager in long-sleeved clothing.

Bam Bam's owner went to great lengths to find him, walking miles every day and distributing flyers in the hopes of finding his 14-year-old pup.

His efforts even caught the attention of PETA, which offered a $6,000 reward for any information leading to Bam Bam.

A social media movement soon followed, with dog lovers anxiously awaiting Bam Bam's return and sharing information about his disappearance.

On Tuesday, a miracle occured: Bam Bam was safely returned!