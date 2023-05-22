Dachshund greets his owner with an "evil" smirk – she quickly finds out why!

Canada - This dog owner is used to messes, but she wasn't ready for the look on her dachshund's face after his latest rampage!

This dachshund is super proud of his mess and the internet loves it. © Screenshot/Reddit/u/cambriathecat

Kendall, who lives in Canada with her two dogs, told Newsweek that she'd only left the living room for 10 minutes, but ended up coming back to a room littered with shredded toilet paper!

Her 11-month-old male dachshund, Bumi, was sitting right in the middle of the mess.

The wreckage was obviously his doing, but the pooch didn't look remorseful or worried about getting in trouble.

In fact, upon closer inspection, Kendall thought she spotted a cheeky grin on her pet's face! She quickly snapped a pic of the hilarious scene and posted it on Reddit, where it got over 2,000 upvotes.

"He just looked so evil when I walked up," Kendall said.

"This isn't the first toilet paper roll he's destroyed but the smirk was so funny to me, I had to share it."