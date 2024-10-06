Disabled dog's heartbreaking reaction to being left home alone has TikTok up in arms: "i am not ok"

Grace the Golden Retriever dog can be seen huddled in a corner of her home, cowering in fear and distress. What is going on in this viral video?

By Christian Norm

San Diego, California - Grace the Golden Retriever dog can be seen huddled in a corner of her home, cowering in fear and distress. What is going on in this viral video?

Grace the Golden Retriever dog can be seen huddled in a corner of her home, cowering in fear and distress. What is going on in this viral video? © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fosterpup_tales Katie, who lives with Grace and two other dogs in San Diego, California, filmed the moment and posted it on TikTok recently. In the onscreen text, she writes, "When I already feel guilty for being out of the house so much today and then my dog makes me feel even worse."

The video's caption reads, "Why did no one tell me golden retrievers had such big feelings – i am not ok." Fortunately, owner Katie is completely transparent, taking the time to explain the situation in numerous comments.



TikTok video with Grace the dog goes instantly viral

Grace the dog has some neurological limitations, but her owner Katie loves her just the way she is. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fosterpup_tales Some viewers are particularly concerned by Grace's tongue hanging out of her mouth and her somewhat haggard appearance, but there is an explanation for this that is as plausible as it is sad. According to Katie, the dog is lucky to be alive after surviving distemper as a puppy. Apparently, the case was so severe that the pooch suffered neurological damage and her permanent teeth became damaged/undeveloped. The Californian regularly posts videos with her dog on her TikTok channel in which it is often clear that Grace has some neurological limitations.

But there are also many happy, loving moments with her owner.