Dog and baby squirrel forge unlikely friendship in viral video!

A golden retriever and a squirrel have been melting hearts on TikTok for some time now because of their sweet togetherness.

By Christian Norm

Cleveland, Ohio - Aimee Wright was minding her own business in the garden when a baby squirrel sat down right in front of her golden retriever, Flint. Wright was concerned that her dog might follow his natural prey instinct... what happened instead has been melting hearts!

Aimee Wright was minding her own business in the garden when a baby squirrel sat down right in front of her golden retriever, Flint. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@awright981 Wright posted a total of four videos of the adorable encounter on her TikTok account. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have checked out the encounter! Because the 5-year-old doggo is extremely gentle and careful with the squirrel, the little one even dares to cuddle up to the golden retriever for a moment. This week, Flint's human talked to Newsweek about her viral hit, sharing more about the cute videos and what happened to the squirrel after their first encounter. Dogs Stray dog's adorable plea for help has the internet weeping! "I was shocked because it's a retriever's nature to chase and retrieve, but also grateful that he was so good with the little one," Wright said.

TikTok video shows the meeting of Flint the dog and a precious baby squirrel

Cuteness alert! Flint is so gentle that the baby squirrel even briefly cuddles with him. © Screenshot/TikTok/@awright981 She was further concerned about the squirrel's behavior, but "after realizing this one was so young and comfortable being around our dog and us, we were no longer worried," the pet owner said. In the videos, Flint can be seen curiously sniffing the rodent, touching it with his paw a few times, but being very careful not to hurt it.

They left peanuts, sunflower seeds, and water for the squirrel but it crawled under the house at one point. Cats Black cat with head caught in a can gets help! Wright, her partner, and Flint went back into the house to give the animal a little break from all the attention. "By the time we came out again to check, the squirrel was gone," Wright explained. Since then, she said, the squirrel hasn't returned – although they tried to lure it back with nuts and something to drink.