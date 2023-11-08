Dog and baby squirrel forge unlikely friendship in viral video!
Cleveland, Ohio - Aimee Wright was minding her own business in the garden when a baby squirrel sat down right in front of her golden retriever, Flint. Wright was concerned that her dog might follow his natural prey instinct... what happened instead has been melting hearts!
Wright posted a total of four videos of the adorable encounter on her TikTok account. Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have checked out the encounter!
Because the 5-year-old doggo is extremely gentle and careful with the squirrel, the little one even dares to cuddle up to the golden retriever for a moment.
This week, Flint's human talked to Newsweek about her viral hit, sharing more about the cute videos and what happened to the squirrel after their first encounter.
"I was shocked because it's a retriever's nature to chase and retrieve, but also grateful that he was so good with the little one," Wright said.
TikTok video shows the meeting of Flint the dog and a precious baby squirrel
She was further concerned about the squirrel's behavior, but "after realizing this one was so young and comfortable being around our dog and us, we were no longer worried," the pet owner said.
In the videos, Flint can be seen curiously sniffing the rodent, touching it with his paw a few times, but being very careful not to hurt it.
They left peanuts, sunflower seeds, and water for the squirrel but it crawled under the house at one point.
Wright, her partner, and Flint went back into the house to give the animal a little break from all the attention. "By the time we came out again to check, the squirrel was gone," Wright explained.
Since then, she said, the squirrel hasn't returned – although they tried to lure it back with nuts and something to drink.
So far they haven't had any luck, but at least they'll always have the memory of their friend captured in the viral clips on TikTok!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@awright981