Dog and her piece of "emotional support toast" are best friend goals

A little dog named Winnie has a very special treasure – and she takes it everywhere with her, even for a quick cuddle on the couch.

By Clemens Grosz

Dogs can sometimes choose the oddest things as their new favorite toys, a phenomenon well-evidenced by Winnie the dog and her beloved slice of sourdough toast.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@elizabethhornswoggle

They say that dogs are man's best friend, but did anyone ever care to ask who the dogs' best friend is?

If you ask Winnie the pup, she'll tell you that it's toast.

Winnie and her piece of toast do everything together. She takes it with her around the house and even outside!

They cuddle on the couch, play, and stare lovingly into one another's eyes and crusts (respectively.)

On-screen text from a video of the besties reads, "POV you gave your dog a piece of sourdough toast and now it's her emotional support toast."

At 641,900 views and counting, the video – and subsequent updates on Winnie and her toast friend – have gone viral!

Winnie the dog and her toast friend show the world that love finds a way

Winnie the dog and her toast cuddle on the couch, play, and stare lovingly into one another's eyes and crusts (respectively).  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@elizabethhornswoggle

Captioned, "Happy one week birthday to the emotional support toast," commenters were having a field day with this one.

"I too find comfort in bread," said one.

Another helpful user suggested, "Emotional Support Toast would be a great name for a band."

"The toast just gets her you know?" added a third.

For those wondering, the dog's mom swapped out her toast after it started getting too gross. Nobody tell Winnie, though...

Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@elizabethhornswoggle

