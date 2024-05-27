Dog and her piece of "emotional support toast" are best friend goals

Dogs can sometimes choose the oddest things as their new favorite toys, a phenomenon well-evidenced by Winnie the dog and her beloved slice of sourdough toast.

Dogs can sometimes choose the oddest things as their new favorite toys, a phenomenon well-evidenced by Winnie the dog and her beloved slice of sourdough toast. © Screenshot/TikTok/@elizabethhornswoggle

They say that dogs are man's best friend, but did anyone ever care to ask who the dogs' best friend is?

If you ask Winnie the pup, she'll tell you that it's toast.

Winnie and her piece of toast do everything together. She takes it with her around the house and even outside!

They cuddle on the couch, play, and stare lovingly into one another's eyes and crusts (respectively.)



On-screen text from a video of the besties reads, "POV you gave your dog a piece of sourdough toast and now it's her emotional support toast."

At 641,900 views and counting, the video – and subsequent updates on Winnie and her toast friend – have gone viral!