Dog begs for spinach, repeatedly forgetting that he hates it

The internet is cackling at a dog who keeps begging for spinach, spitting it out, and then begging again in hopes that the next leaf will be tastier than the last. Who doesn't love an optimistic king?

In a now-viral TikTok video from @corgiandthepyrenees, Ben – who is a mix of a Pyrenean mountain dog and a hunting dog – sits in the kitchen begging to have some of whatever his human is cooking.

But what Ben doesn't know, however, is that it's just spinach. When the pup tastes it, he immediately spits it out... and then starts begging for more.

No matter how many times he tries – and boy, does he try – the spinach is still highly underwhelming.

The evidence of his many attempts can be seen on the floor around him.

The video is captioned, "Maybe this one will be different 😅."



