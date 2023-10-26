Did this dog eat meth? Pup gobbles mystery package while on walk!

King County, Washington - Jen Hunt went for a walk with her dog Jagger one weekend in King County when something horrible and unexpected happened.

A dog owner in Washington was shocked when her Labrador retriever Jagger tested positive for methamphetamine (stock image). © 123RF/vasilin01

According to KPTV and USA Today, the curious Labrador retriever was walking ahead of Hunt on his leash and sniffing around in the bushes when he found something edible.

Hunt didn't think anything of it at first. She saw Jagger snacking on something from a to-go container and assumed someone had left behind food scraps.

When dog and owner got back home, however, Hunt noticed that something was wrong when Jagger didn't want to get out of the car.

"Got him on the front porch and he kind of stood there for a while and started moving his head back and forth uncontrollably. We noticed that was really weird behavior," she said.

At the vet's office came the shocking news that Jagger had tested positive for methamphetamine, also known as crystal meth! According to Hunt, veterinarian Kelly Burke said that the to-go container likely contained human feces that Jagger had eaten.