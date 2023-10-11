Dog found after having cheese puff container stuck on his head for three days

Carleton, Michigan - A poor dog wandered around for three days with a plastic cheese puff container stuck on his head. The pup was rescued just in time!

The Last Stop Animal Rescue and Sanctuary shared on Facebook how Kim Broman Canales discovered the furry dog and subsequently brought it to the animal rescue center.

"He is safe after spending the last 3 day with a jar on his head," the post reads.

According to a report by the Detroit Free Press, rescuers Tom (67) and Sue (62) Walsh immediately cut the dog free on Sunday, October 8. The mixed breed Pyrenean mountain dog and German shepherd could not smell, eat, drink, or breathe properly while his head was stuck in the container!

By the time they got to him, the poor doggo was malnourished with fleas as well as carbon monoxide poisoning.

"Thank you Donations will helps cover his Neuter, vaccines, flea/rick meds, microchip and any additional medical needs this boy will need," the Last Stop Animal Rescue and Sanctuary's post added.

The dog, who rescuers named Cheeto, was checked out by vets at Woodhaven Animal Hospital and is now on the road to recovery.