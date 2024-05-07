Dog gets stuck on power lines in daring rescue call!

Quito, Ecuador - How on earth did this poor, sweet dog manage to get himself stuck up in the air on such high power lines? Well, it's quite the tale, and it all starts with a butterfly!

This playful little dog was so engrossed in chasing a colorful butterfly on the high terrace of his home that the pooch didn't notice when he suddenly jumped onto some power lines.

The dog appeared to be unharmed, but he couldn't get down from such a great height all by himself!

His worried and doubtlessly perplexed owners quickly called the fire department to help the stuck pup.

The firefighters then reported the unusual incident on their Facebook page.

Rescuers took control of the situation and managed to free the doggo so that he could return to his family.

Hopefully, the doggo will be hanging out far away from any open windows or terraces until some new safety measures are added!