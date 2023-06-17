Is it OK for a dog to eat strawberries, or is it a terrible idea? We take a look at whether strawberries are OK for dogs and, if so, how many are safe.

By Evan Williams, Sarah Popp

Strawberry season is here across the northern hemisphere. But, while humans can eat these gorgeous fruits without hesitation, it is a different story for our canine companions. Can dogs eat strawberries?



How many strawberries can dogs eat before they get sick? Is it safe to feed your dog fruit? © 123rf/pasiphae On warm summer days such as these, a nice ripe strawberry really can hit the spot. A deeply sweet fruit, these tiny little bursts of sugary goodness are ideal for humans, but are they OK for our canine companions? Dogs certainly seem to love them, but can they get poisonous when ingested in too high a quantity? In this dog guide, TAG24 will take a look at whether dogs can safely eat strawberries. How many strawberries will it take to poison your dog, and should you be giving it fruit at all? Let's take a look.

Can dogs have strawberries?

Let's get the most important piece of information communicated first: It's OK for dogs to have strawberries. They are not dangerous for dogs, but can cause some nasty symptoms if they have too many. In fact, strawberries are actually pretty good for dogs as long as they are consumed in moderation.

Feel free to give your dog one or two strawberries when out having a summer picnic, but don't give them a whole basket. As with anything, you should keep things moderated and reasonable. Don't overfeed, don't over exercise, and don't overstimulate. You want your dog to remain healthy. To do that, you'll need plenty of care and patience.

Are strawberries good for dogs? Are they healthy?

Strawberries are genuinely healthy for dogs as they contain a variety of great vitamins, acids and minerals that can make a great addition to your darling doggo's diet. Containing a huge amount of vitamin C, these little red fruits will help to strengthen your dog's immune system and will keep them energized.

On top of that, strawberries contain folic acid, potassium, and magnesium, as well as a variety of other essential vitamins and nutrients. Seeing as they also contain antioxidants, strawberries help to protect your dog from oxidative stress and keep them detoxified. As a result, a couple of strawberries here and there aren't just a nice treat, but can be a nutritious one too.

It's OK for a dog to eat strawberries, but too many can be mildly poisonous. © 123rf/masarik512

How many strawberries can a dog eat?

As with anything, the quantity of strawberries your dog can eat is entirely based on its weight, breed, and health. Of course, its diet is also important, as that plays a role in the chemical makeup and the way that your dog's body is functioning. Decisions related to your dog's diet should be made in conjunction with your veterinarian, and the same goes if you're concerned about strawberries. Start off by giving your dog one or two at most, but only when it asks for some, and monitor it for any adverse affects. If you find that your perfect pooch handles them well, enjoys them, and continues to ask for them, then feel free to increase the dosage according to the advice your vet has provided to you. There is no set number of strawberries that we can quote to you, this is something your veterinarian should decide. What we can say is that generally, your dog shouldn't be eating more than four or five.

Can puppies eat strawberries?

Again, strawberries contain an assortment of vital and incredibly healthy vitamins that keep your doggo healthy and strong. These same vitamins also help in the growth and support for the youngest of dogs, as well. In fact, on top of vitamin C and B, strawberries also contain vitamin A and E, as well as a lot of calcium. Combined, these help your puppy develop strong and healthy bones. As such, with the advice and guidance of a trained vet, puppies can eat strawberries as well. In fact, it may even be recommended if your perfect puppy is having some problems with its physical development.

Please keep in mind: We are not medical or veterinarian professionals and are not providing health advice. This is a generalized guide and action should not be taken based on it. If you want to start giving your dog strawberries, check with a veterinarian first.

What to do when your dog eats too many strawberries

If your dog eats too many strawberries and seems sick, take it to the vet immediately. © 123RF/Mraoraor Dogs have no concept of gluttony and will easily fall into uncontrolled indulgence if allowed to. As a result, a dog that has particularly taken to strawberries may start to eat them all the time. It might steal them from the counter and take them from the fridge, or it might bury its head into your shopping bags and eat with gusto. While safe, strawberries can cause a few nasty side effects if your dog eats too many. Here are a few to look out for: Stomach pain



Belching/smacking from too much stomach acid

Flatulence



Diarrhea Dogs Big dog meets tiny puppy and hilarity ensues in viral video If you have noticed that your dog has eaten a large quantity of strawberries and now seems unwell, it may have overdosed. In such a situation you need to call your veterinarian immediately and then take your doggo straight over there.

No home remedies, please: Many people fail to take dog illness seriously and will adopt a "home remedy" attitude. This is very risky and can lead to devastating consequences - you should always seek medical advice. After all, it's better to be safe than to be sorry.

Strawberries and other fruits can be good for dogs