Woman stops petting her Golden Retriever, and his sassy reaction is everything!

Zebby the Golden Retriever dog can hardly imagine anything better than being pet by his favorite person – preferably all day long! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden

In a video that his owners have since shared on TikTok, he sits on a cuddly blanket and watches contentedly as his owner pets his paw.

What happens next visibly breaks the four-legged friend's heart: the young woman simply stops!

The dog stares at her, bewildered for a few seconds, before dropping his head down on the blanket in apparent frustration and sadness.

His gaze then goes blank, and he seems to bathe in self-pity for a moment.

Then poor Zebby starts to whimper, sits up, and reaches for his owner with his paw – he only stops begging again when she takes pity on him and starts to pet him once more.

The four-legged friend is then visibly reassured and snuggles contentedly back into the blanket. Fortunately, Zebby seems to have forgiven the betrayal.