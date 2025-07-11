Woman stops petting her Golden Retriever, and his sassy reaction is everything!
Los Angeles, California - Zebby the Golden Retriever dog can hardly imagine anything better than being pet by his favorite person – preferably all day long!
In a video that his owners have since shared on TikTok, he sits on a cuddly blanket and watches contentedly as his owner pets his paw.
What happens next visibly breaks the four-legged friend's heart: the young woman simply stops!
The dog stares at her, bewildered for a few seconds, before dropping his head down on the blanket in apparent frustration and sadness.
His gaze then goes blank, and he seems to bathe in self-pity for a moment.
Then poor Zebby starts to whimper, sits up, and reaches for his owner with his paw – he only stops begging again when she takes pity on him and starts to pet him once more.
The four-legged friend is then visibly reassured and snuggles contentedly back into the blanket. Fortunately, Zebby seems to have forgiven the betrayal.
In other videos on her account, the dog mom can be seen at the supermarket, the beach, and off on scenic hikes with her four-legged friend in tow. There is no sign of an angry dog in these clips.
It seems that the Golden Retriever gets more than enough cuddles from his favorite humans after all!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@zebbythegolden