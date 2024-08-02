Can dogs sweat? How to cool dogs down in summer

A hot dog faces a lot of difficulties if it is not looked after well. Why might this be, though, can't dogs regulate their temperature? Do dogs not sweat? How do they keep themselves cool in summer?

Ultimately, your job as a dog owner is to keep it safe and happy through the years, no matter the threat posed. When it comes to heat, that threat can be incredibly significant and incredibly worrying. So what's the deal with hot dogs? Can dogs sweat and regulate their body temperature through evaporative cooling? How do they keep themselves cool in summer?

Yes, dogs do sweat through their mouth, nose, tongue, and paws, but not enough to regulate their body temperature. This is actually a good thing, because if a dog were to sweat as much as humans do, its fur would trap the moisture and prevent it from evaporating - this would actually increase their body temperature and cause a big problem.

If dogs are very warm, they increase their breathing frequency from about 30 to 400 breaths per minute. In an article published by West Texas A&M University, it is revealed that it makes more sense for dogs to sweat where they have less fur - like their noses. Sadly, such a small amount of evaporative cooling certainly helps, but does not do all that much.

Dogs also have sweat glands on their footpads. Aside from their noses, this is the only part of the body where dogs can sweat. The excretion released, however, is more meant to help mark territory and spread scent than providing cooling.

There is only one place on your dog's body which plays a heavy role in cooling them down through evaporation - their tongue. The problem, though, is that such cooling occurs via saliva rather than sweat.