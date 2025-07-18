Goldendoodle breed profile: What you should know about the popular family dog

What is a Goldendoodle, anyway? Find out whether the Golden Retriever-Poodle mix dog breed is right for you with lots of tips & FAQs.

By Marcel Nasser, Steffi Feldman

If you prefer a smart, loving, and active dog, a Goldendoodle would be just the thing for you. TAG24 explains what makes the popular Golden Retriever-Poodle mix so special and what you need to bear in mind when keeping it.

The most important facts about the Golden Retriever-Poodle mix: profile

What is a Goldendoodle?

Officially, the Goldendoodle is not a recognized dog breed, but a so-called hybrid breed. The cross between Golden Retriever and Poodle often combines the best characteristics of both parent breeds, so it's no wonder that it is considered an absolutely popular and robust family dog.

Origin and history of the breed

The Golden Retriever-Poodle mix is a comparatively young hybrid breed that emerged in the 1990s in the US and Canada. A couple came up with the idea of pairing a Golden Retriever and a Poodle to create a guide dog suitable for allergy sufferers.

The idea behind the Golden Retriever-Poodle mix was a hybrid breed for allergy sufferers. © 123RF/nicholasj309

Mini Goldendoodle, standard, or medium?

Depending on whether a Golden Retriever is mated with a Miniature Poodle, a Small Poodle, or a King Poodle, offspring of different sizes are produced. Goldendoodle Mini : approx. 13 to 20 inches tall, weight from 15 to 35 lbs

: approx. 13 to 20 inches tall, weight from 15 to 35 lbs Goldendoodle Medium : size from 17 to 22 inches tall, weight from 30 to 50 lbs

: size from 17 to 22 inches tall, weight from 30 to 50 lbs Goldendoodle Standard: over 21 inches tall at withers, weighing over 50 lbs What is the difference between the Mini Goldendoodle and the Standard Goldendoodle? A Golden Retriever has mated with a Miniature Poodle in the Mini version and with a King Poodle in the Standard version. A Goldendoodle Mini is smaller and lighter than a Goldendoodle Standard.

Character and temperament: Is the Goldendoodle a beginner's dog?

The popular dog mix is characterized by many positive characteristics of the Golden Retriever and the Poodle. eager to learn

calm

cheerful

sweet

adaptable

loves water

good with children and other dogs Is a Goldendoodle a beginner's dog? Yes, this popular family dog is easy to train. However, to avoid unnecessary problems, it is important to train it in basic obedience and to socialize it well. If you need help with this, you should contact a dog school, for example.

Caution: Characteristics can vary more in mixed breeds than in purebred dogs, so don't be surprised if a Goldendoodle has a different temperament.

Golden retriever-poodle mix: Appearance and coat types

Since sometimes the characteristics of a Golden Retriever are more prevalent and sometimes those of a Poodle, there is no uniform appearance in this mix. Nevertheless, the hybrid breed is known for its characteristic "teddy bear look," which is very common.

Possible colors and coat types

Coat color In principle, the coat of a Goldendoodle can be any color, ranging from light creamy white and golden blonde to brown and black. Light shades in between are just as possible as dark mixed variants. Coat type A Golden Retriever Poodle mix often has a medium to long coat, which can be curly or wavy. Thorough grooming is particularly important for this type of coat.

A Goldendoodle can have different coat colors. © 123RF/maryswift

Grooming effort and coat care in everyday life

If a Poodle-Golden Retriever mix only sheds a little, its coat should be brushed thoroughly once a week and trimmed a little. If it sheds more, you should go through the coat every two days or so with a comb, brush, or currycomb. Otherwise, you will have to deal with matted dog fur – unnecessary stress for both dog and human. If a Goldendoodle doesn't shed any fur, it should be taken to the groomer at least once a year, where the coat is professionally trimmed and groomed. You should only do this yourself if you have the necessary know-how.

Tip: It is also important to trim the fur around the eyes and ears so that long hair does not interfere with a dog's perception. Proper paw care is also essential.

Is the Goldendoodle allergy-friendly?

As a Poodle does not shed, it is often the case that a Golden Retriever-Poodle mix sheds comparatively little. However, with mixed breeds you can never be sure which characteristics of the parent breeds will prevail. If a mix takes after the Golden Retriever, it will shed more. It is therefore not possible to say with certainty that a Goldendoodle is allergy-friendly, nor is there any evidence that it is better tolerated by allergy sufferers thanks to fewer allergens.

Goldendoodle - attitude and needs in everyday life

The robust mix of Golden Retriever and Poodle is just as suitable as an apartment dog as it is as a dog that lives in the country. The only important thing is that its needs are met. people-oriented

does not like to be alone

needs a lot of activity

likes retrieving, agility, and dog dancing

loves water A Goldendoodle is generally wonderfully suited as an office dog. This is particularly important as they should not be left alone for more than three to five hours.

How much exercise does a Goldendoodle need?

To make sure he gets enough exercise, a Goldendoodle should be given at least 60 to 90 minutes of real exercise a day - or even more. In addition to retrieving and agility, long walks by or to the water are also possible.

A Goldendoodle needs at least one hour of exercise a day. © 123RF/wirestock

Goldendoodle breeding

Is Goldendoodle breeding questionable? With dog mixes like the Goldendoodle, you never know which genes will prevail, which is why there can be much variation in terms of character and appearance.

Health and life expectancy

How old do Goldendoodles live? This popular family dog can live up to 15 years. However, there are predispositions and diseases that occur more frequently in Goldendoodles and have a negative impact on their health. Obesity Goldendoodles can tend to be overweight, as this is generally the case with Golden Retrievers. Instead of rewarding them with treats, you should focus on verbal praise and petting. Typical diseases in the Goldendoodle hip joint dysplasia

progressive retinal atrophy (PRA)

kidney dysplasia

idiopathic chylothorax There is a genetic test for PRA that can be used to test your dog – but you should always consult a vet if you are in any doubt.

Is the Goldendoodle the right dog for me?

The Golden Retriever-Poodle mix could be just the right choice for anyone who wants a loving, loyal, and adaptable dog. If you are looking for a four-legged friend with little fur, it could be a good choice for allergy sufferers. Although a Goldendoodle is generally also recommended as a dog for beginners, you should at least be familiar with basic training measures.

The fab mix of Poodle and Golden Retriever can be just the right dog for a family. © 123RF/johndowling

FAQ about the Goldendoodle