Can fleas jump from dogs to humans?

By Sonja Hollaender, Evan Williams

When a dog is plagued by fleas, things can get very unpleasant very fast. © 123RF/Vasilis Ververidis There are few creatures in the world more feared and hated than the flea. It's not a surprise, either, as they are responsible for countless human deaths - more than half of Europe's population between 1346 and 1353. Yet, we have to coexist with them, as they are never going away. Can the humble dog flea transfer onto us humans, though, and if so, what can we do about it?

Fighting and preventing dog fleas

Some manufacturers offer flea and tick dog collars, which are effective for acute infestations, but also to prevent fleas from making themselves at home in the first place. It's also a good idea to give your canine companion a good brush with a flea comb on a regular basis, regardless of whether it has fleas. This is a reliable way to stop an infestation from ever developing.

Not least of all, the presence of fleas isn't always immediately detectable, so a thorough grooming session might even fix a problem you never knew you had.

If your dog gets fleas, they can spread onto you and then cause a lot of trouble. © 123RF/Olga Marc

What are dog fleas?

Dog fleas are parasites that feed on warm-blooded animals by penetrating the skin with their proboscis and consuming the blood. A flea bite leaves the skin around the entry point red and sore, with an itch that can be anything from mild to severe.

Flea bites are not just annoying, though, and they shouldn't be underestimated. These tiny little parasites, similar to mosquitoes, can carry a range of dangerous and even deadly diseases, as well as other parasites such as tapeworms. As a result, if you get bitten by fleas it is a very good idea to head on over to the doctor as soon as possible and have yourself checked out - it's always better to be safe than sorry.

Can dog fleas jump to humans?

Yes, dog fleas can certainly jump to humans, and it can work the other way around as well. These tiny little biters are not picky feeders and are happy to chow down on anyone who gets close, so long as it is a mammal. As a result, you can find dangerous fleas on cats, dogs, rats, and all sorts of animals.

How to recognize a flea bite: Symptoms

When your dog has fleas it will get very unhappy. © Unsplash/Matthew Henry Dog fleas usually focus on one area, so the bite marks will be close together. Feeding often happens at night, so if you wake up with a highway of bites on a body part, you're probably dealing with a flea (although bedbugs also commonly pick one small area of skin to feast on).

To make absolutely sure, you can sit your pet on a white or light-colored cloth and give it a good rub. If you notice dark particles falling out of its fur, use a damp paper towel to grind them up and check the smears that they leave on the surface. Reddish brown spots on the paper towel are a sign that the particles are actually flea droppings. There are a number of other symptoms that could indicate fleas in your dog as well, including the following:

Excessive itching

Hair loss

Problems with skin such as rashes

Biting and scratching the skin

Scabs

Obviously visible fleas

Gum discoloring

Sudden jumping and whimpering

General unhappiness and discomfort

Important: Please keep in mind that dogs can also get nasty illnesses from fleas. It is not just a matter of discomfort. As a result, we'd recommend taking your dog to the veterinarian if you have a suspicion that fleas are afoot.

Make sure you are properly and regularly washing a dog with fleas. © Unsplash/Sara Kurfeß

What to do about fleas

There are a ton of things that you can do to deal with fleas, as well as a variety of preventative measures to take to reduce the risk of them infesting your darling doggo. With this in mind, though, we'd recommend that you go and check out our deep-dive into dog fleas and how you can treat them, prevent them, and the more dog-based risks associated with them.

