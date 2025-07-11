Dog tries sparkling water for the first time in hysterical viral video

Summer is the time to stay hydrated, as Sara the dog knows very well. But when the Golden Retriever recently gulped down her bowl of water, she suddenly did a double-take!

Summer is the time to stay hydrated, as Golden Retriever Sara knows very well. But when the dog recently gulped down her bowl of water, she suddenly flinched in surprise! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@golden.retriver92

Sara looked skeptically at the bowl before taking a few uncertain steps back.

She raised her head suspiciously to look at her owner before turning her gaze back to the bowl and tilting her head in confusion.

But what exactly had made Sara so befuddled?

Her owner had actually placed a bowl of sparkling water in front of her, and the dog didn't seem at all comfortable with the carbon dioxide.

Sara's owner showed little sympathy for the confused four-legged friend: "Deserved bc she bit my toes," the woman wrote in the caption of the video, which she has since published on her TikTok account.