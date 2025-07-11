Dog tries sparkling water for the first time in hysterical viral video
Summer is the time to stay hydrated, as Sara the dog knows very well. But when the Golden Retriever recently gulped down her bowl of water, she suddenly did a double-take!
Sara looked skeptically at the bowl before taking a few uncertain steps back.
She raised her head suspiciously to look at her owner before turning her gaze back to the bowl and tilting her head in confusion.
But what exactly had made Sara so befuddled?
Her owner had actually placed a bowl of sparkling water in front of her, and the dog didn't seem at all comfortable with the carbon dioxide.
Sara's owner showed little sympathy for the confused four-legged friend: "Deserved bc she bit my toes," the woman wrote in the caption of the video, which she has since published on her TikTok account.
Dog tries coconut water next – and loves it!
Just a few hours later, another video appeared on the dog's account.
Sara can be seen drinking from a bowl again, although it is still not ordinary tap water.
Instead, her owner has filled the bowl with coconut water.
Unlike the fizzy refreshment, however, Sara doesn't seem to mind this change!
Although she looks puzzled at first, she then carries on drinking as if nothing happened.
Apparently, she much prefers the coconut drink to the carbonated alternative.
Sara's favorite human has already teased the next post, in which the dog will drink lemon water.
It looks as if the pup could become the new star of WaterTok!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@golden.retriver92