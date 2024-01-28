Microchipping your dog is extremely important, as it provides a layer of protection that will guarantee your dog's safety. Is it compulsory in the US, though?

While microchipping is certainly recommended and will provide an unparalleled level of safety to your doggo, it isn't compulsory everywhere. Do you have to microchip your dog in the US?



You should certainly get your dog microchipped, but is it mandatory? © 123RF/lightfieldstudios Microchipping gives both you and your dog a level of security and safety that few other things provide, but that doesn't mean that it comes without reservations. The little transponder is the size of a rice grain, but it won't hurt when injected, so don't worry. What's more concerning are the state-by-state regulations found across the United States. In this dog guide, we will help you understand the laws around microchipping in the United States. Do dogs have to be microchipped, does it hurt your dog when it happens, and at what age should your dog be chipped? Let's find out.

Do dogs have to be microchipped: Laws in the USA

Across the majority of the United States, microchipping is not mandated in law. The only US state to mandate that all pet dogs must be microchipped is Hawaii, which introduced the rule as recently as 2021. With this in mind, though, it is worth noting that many specific cities and counties do have laws in place requiring dogs to be microchipped. What's interesting about the way that the US handles microchipping is that only a few states require animal shelters, pounds, and animal control to scan an intercepted dog for a microchip. This means that even if your dog has a chip, it might go unnoticed by an organization if your dog runs away or gets lost. Of course, this doesn't mean that you should avoid or neglect microchipping. Instead, while not mandated in law, most animal shelters will still scan for a microchip if they get brought a dog off the street. In fact, a study by the American Veterinary Medical Association found that microchipped dogs are far more likely to be returned to their owners than non-microchipped dogs. While Hawaii is the only state where microchipping is mandatory across the entire state, there are twelve other states in which certain areas have local mandates. As such, if you live in any of these states, you should check to see whether your local area falls within one of these regions. Regions in the following US states have microchipping mandates: California

Florida

Georgia

Columbia

Illinois

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Texas

South Carolina

North Carolina

New Jersey

New York

Important: Even if you don't live in any of the areas that mandate dog microchipping, and you're not dwelling in Hawaii, we would still highly recommend that you have your dog microchipped. It's just good common sense.

It is not difficult or dangerous to have your pet microchipped, but it is important. © 123RF/Ablvictoriya

How much does it cost to microchip a dog?

Microchipping your dog is not particularly expensive, only generally costing $50-$75. The price usually bundles together both the labor cost and the price of the chip itself. Typically, you will have this done at a veterinarian, so you also need to keep in mind the fee you'll likely be charged for the vet visit itself. The final cost that you need to consider is what you'll need to pay to have your dog's ID number added to the national registry. This varies between state and county, so it's best to do your own local research to see how much this will cost you. It is never a particularly high fee, so try not to worry. Overall, you will likely spend $100-$200 microchipping your dog, which isn't much in the grand scheme of things. For something so cheap, microchipping is certainly a no-brainer.

How old does a dog have to be to get microchipped?

It is highly recommended that you get your dog microchipped as a puppy at around the seven-to-eight-week mark. Your puppy's skin will still be thin and elastic at this point, making it easier to insert the microchip itself. Additionally, when your dog is a puppy, it won't hurt as much, making the procedure less traumatic and uncomfortable. Keep in mind, though, that every dog is different, and you are never guaranteed to have a puppy that'll cope with the process of getting microchipped. If your doggo is already nervous and anxious when it goes to the veterinarian, it will be no different when you take it for its microchipping – just stay calm, provide plenty of support, and some snacks afterward. In certain regions, the microchipping rules will require that your dog is chipped at a very specific point in its development. If you live in such a state, talk to your vet and consult local information to figure out what you need to do.

Does microchipping hurt dogs?

Microchipped dogs will not be hurt, but they will be a lot safer if they get lost. © 123RF/Rh2010 There are no side effects from microchips, and even the process of getting the job done is relatively painless. When getting your dog microchipped, you can expect your dog to experience a little nip, almost identical to the feeling of getting a vaccine via a needle. As such, your dog will respond to it in much the same way that it responded to its mandatory vaccinations. The chip itself is basically the size of a rice grain, so absolutely tiny, and does not contain anything that could potentially hurt your doggo. It has been designed specifically for this purpose and, as a result, will not hurt your dog in any way. You can trust that your dog will be fine, we promise. When the chip is injected between your dog's shoulder blades, it likely won't feel anything at all. In the case that it does, it won't be for long, and it won't be particularly painful. There are rare cases of complications during the procedure, but this is more likely to be an issue with your veterinarian than with your dog or the chip itself. If you are about to take your dog to get microchipped, you have nothing to worry about. It is a harmless and cheap procedure that affords many benefits and, in many cases, is mandatory. Simply take a deep breath and have some treats at the ready when you get home.

Microchipping is extremely important for any pet