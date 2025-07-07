Dog develops unexpected habit as he struggles to adjust to new home

In a viral video, a small dog showed off a heartbreaking habit he's developed as he struggled to adjust to his new home.

Gizmo has gotten into the habit of staring into space as he adjusts to his new home. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@barkandmeoww

The post, which was shared on the TikTok page @barkandmeoww, shows the three-year-old dog named Gizmo sitting outside the door and staring into space.

As his new owner explained, in his old home, Gizmo spent most of the day outside.

Now, he often sits alone in his new house and doesn't know what to do with himself.

"Poor Gizmo.. he is still adjusting to his new home," the clip's on-screen text explains. "Sometimes I find him just sitting here."

The video quickly went viral, and many TikTokers took to the comments to share some advice about the tough situation.

"He will be ok. I have a rescue who was in a kennel for the first 7 months of his life," one user said. "He has been at our house for a year now, it took sometime but he is doing very well now."