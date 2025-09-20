Why do dogs eat paper? Reasons, risks, and how to stop it

Whether it's used tissues from the bin or toilet paper from the roll - your dog eats paper? Find out ✓ Reasons, ✓ Risks and ✓ Solutions.

By Nele Fischer, Steffi Feldman

Time and again, pet owners catch their dog chewing on something that it shouldn't have. For instance, paper – is your dog craving paper as a misguided snack? What does this behavior mean, and how can you stop it? Read TAG24's dog guide to learn more!

Find out why your dog might be eating paper. © 123RF/mukphotos If you leave them alone for a few hours or even just briefly out of sight, many dogs get up to mischief. You may have come home to shredded handkerchiefs, torn newspapers, or unrolled toilet paper in the hallway. In their search for the best stuff, dogs are not above going to garbage cans and rummaging through them. However, a dog lying innocently in its bed and chewing on the scraps is not generally abnormal behavior. Nevertheless, there may be underlying health reasons that the dog is eating paper, or eating paper could be causing new health issues for the furry friend. If your dog eats paper and tissues, you can find out all about the causes of this behavior as well as the risks and solutions below.

Why your dog might be eating paper, tissues, cardboard, and more

There can be various reasons why a dog eats paper – and most of them are harmless. Boredom The behavior can be a sign of boredom or understimulation. Shredding, tearing, and chewing paper often satisfies the play instinct. Dogs often just attack and shake it like prey and then simply leave it lying around. Curiosity Young dogs in particular eat paper out of curiosity. It often smells interesting – for example, like food or other dogs. Stress relief Eating paper can also be a sign of stress, anxiety, or compulsive behavior in dogs. Reasons for tension can include sudden changes in the dog's environment or routine. Chewing paper has the same calming effect on four-legged friends as nail-biting does on some people.

Wanting more attention A dog may have been rewarded with attention for this behavior in the past, but many dogs don't care whether it's praise or a reprimand. Lack of nutrients If the cause has not yet been identified, a poor diet may be linked to the behavior. Especially in the case of a fiber deficiency or a zinc or iron deficiency, a dog may occasionally eat inappropriate things. If a deficiency is suspected, a vet can determine the cause. A nutrient deficiency is also one of the possible causes of pica syndrome, a behavioral disorder in which dogs eat inedible things. Teething puppies Especially when puppies are teething, their chewing instinct is pronounced, and they can chew on anything that comes their way. Pregnancy and false pregnancy Tearing and collecting scraps of paper can occasionally be observed in pregnant dogs. Scraps of paper and blankets are also used to build a nest during a false pregnancy.

If your puppy engages in paper eating behavior, they may simply be teething. © 123RF/iftikharalam

Is eating paper dangerous for dogs?

Paper is generally not toxic to dogs, but they can hardly or not at all digest the cellulose fibers it contains, so paper can sometimes block the intestines. In the worst case, large quantities of wet paper can lead to a dangerous intestinal blockage that requires surgical treatment. Gastrointestinal problems and suffocation can also occur. Caution should also be exercised with dyed and coated paper as well as with paper towels containing potentially harmful hygiene products.

What to do if your dog eats paper

If you catch your dog eating paper, you can take it away from him, but you should not chase after him, as he may misinterpret this as playing, which will only reinforce his behavior. Small amounts are usually harmless and are excreted again. If your pooch ingested a large amount of paper – or something potentially poisonous – carefully observe it and consult a vet. Get in touch with a professional if your dog regularly eats non-edible objects. It's always important to analyze the behavior and determine the cause.

In the worst case, large quantities of wet paper can lead to a dangerous intestinal blockage that requires surgical treatment. © 123RF/chalabala

How to prevent your dog from eating paper

To prevent paper eating in the future, you should consider the following: Keep your dog physically and mentally occupied and challenged

Offer alternatives such as chewing bones, stuffed food balls, cowhide, or hard rubber toys

Make letters and newspapers inaccessible

Cover garbage cans securely

Close the bathroom

Consult a veterinary practice if you suspect health problems

Find out why your dog is eating unusual things so that you can take action. © 123RF/liudmilachernetska