Dog has heartmelting reaction to feeling first kicks from pregnant mama's belly

Heaven Leigh wasn't sure if her dog Rosie understood what was going on when the owner became pregnant – but then the smart pup surprised her!

Rosie the dog finally realized what was going on with her pregnant owner after feeling the baby kick! © TikTok/Screenshot/@heavenly06241127

One day, the furry companion carefully climbed up to her pregnant owner and cuddled her head against the baby bump.

What happened next moved Leigh to tears and has melted so many hearts on TikTok since being posted.

A viral TikTok video, which has now been viewed more than 5.3 million times, shows the moment when Rosie first felt the baby kicking.



After a cut, the dog can be seen lying between Leigh's legs and resting her head on her stomach.

As soon as the animal feels a kick, she wags her tail happily.

"With each one, it seemed like she got more of an idea what it all meant until it finally clicked," Leigh told Newsweek.

"She then got up and switched to laying on top of my belly with her paws on each side, being super careful to not hurt me or baby. At that point, she fully knew what was happening and what she was waiting for."