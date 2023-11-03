Dog "helps" owner in hilarious garden harvest on TikTok

Django the dog has TikTok users rolling with laughter after his human shared a video of the German Shepherd "helping" her with their fall harvest.

It looks like this dog has worked up quite an appetite in the garden!

The TikTok channel @djangosmiles heavily features the pup trying out new foods and the viral results.



In one video, the woman excitedly pulls vegetables out of her garden plot – only for her doggo to immediately gobble them up!

The clip is captioned, "Carrots AND Green Beans! oh my!"

It currently stands at 1.9 million views and 430,800 likes – and counting!