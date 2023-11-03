Dog "helps" owner in hilarious garden harvest on TikTok
Django the dog has TikTok users rolling with laughter after his human shared a video of the German Shepherd "helping" her with their fall harvest.
It looks like this dog has worked up quite an appetite in the garden!
The TikTok channel @djangosmiles heavily features the pup trying out new foods and the viral results.
In one video, the woman excitedly pulls vegetables out of her garden plot – only for her doggo to immediately gobble them up!
The clip is captioned, "Carrots AND Green Beans! oh my!"
It currently stands at 1.9 million views and 430,800 likes – and counting!
TikTok users comment on Django's hysterical antics
TikTok viewers are big fans of the clip.
"the dirtier the better!" wrote one commenter.
Another joked that "the garden gremlins are HUGE."
Many TikTok users noted how charming they found Django's smile at the end of the video: "Him showing his teeth when you asked if it was good, it's Django approved!"
As the name suggests, their TikTok channel @djangosmiles heavily features the pup's gorgeous smile, so these commenters are definitely not alone in their appreciation of the dog's pearly whites!
It looks like the veggies passed Django's taste test with flying colors. But a word to fellow pet owners: make sure you only give your dog foods that are safe for them to eat!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@djangosmiles