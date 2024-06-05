Dog owner caught on camera dumping puppies in the trash!

Louisiana - A shocking video of a woman caught on tape heartlessly hurling young puppies into a trash can has gone viral, and the internet is seething.

In Louisiana, a dog owner threw her puppies in the trash (stock image). © 123RF/milkare

What initially looked like an ordinary dog walk turned out to be an act of ruthless animal cruelty.

Footage from a surveillance camera, which has now been published on Facebook, shows a woman walking her two dogs along with a man.



The dog owner walks over to a garbage can and suddenly stops, throwing first one and then the other puppy into the trash can before walking away with her suspected accomplice.



St Landry Crime Stoppers, a non-profit group from Louisiana, posted the shocking video clip online shortly after the incident in an attempt to track down the cruel dog owner and find justice for the puppies.

Thanks to numerous tips from the public, the woman and her companion were identified and arrested shortly afterward. As regional television station WBRZ-TV reported, the duo now face charges of animal cruelty.