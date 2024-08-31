Dog owner helps his pup recover from surgery in the cutest way!
Boston, Massachusetts - During a relaxed stroll one day, Dublin the Labrador dog suddenly stopped in his tracks. The poor four-legged friend was in so much pain that he could no longer walk!
The diagnosis soon followed at the BluePearl Vet Clinic in Boston: a complete cruciate ligament rupture.
His owners, Scott and Mackenzie Weeden, were now faced with a problem.
"The first two weeks were especially tough as he was completely immobile – no jumping, running, or stairs," said Mackenzie in an interview with Newsweek.
But there was another problem: before the operation, the Labrador used to cuddle with his owners on the sofa – his favorite place – in the evenings, but now he was no longer allowed to climb there.
So, Scott came up with an adorable solution that has since won numerous hearts on hearts on TikTok!
TikTok video shows owner's touching gesture for his injured dog
Because Dublin was not allowed to climb onto the couch, Scott appointed the Labrador's spot on the floor as the new official "family sofa."
If his best friend couldn't sit on the couch, he didn't want to either!
"The moment Scott joined Dublin on the floor post-surgery, Dublin was able to relax and get some rest," Mackenzie explained.
"The bond between the two of them is incredible, and I think Scott being there meant everything to Dublin," she added.
In the now-viral TikTok video, man and canine can be seen adorably chilling on the floor together!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@got_thedub