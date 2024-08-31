Dog owner helps his pup recover from surgery in the cutest way!

Boston, Massachusetts - During a relaxed stroll one day, Dublin the Labrador dog suddenly stopped in his tracks. The poor four-legged friend was in so much pain that he could no longer walk!

Scott Weeden has a special bond with his Labrador Dublin. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@got_thedub

The diagnosis soon followed at the BluePearl Vet Clinic in Boston: a complete cruciate ligament rupture.



His owners, Scott and Mackenzie Weeden, were now faced with a problem.

"The first two weeks were especially tough as he was completely immobile – no jumping, running, or stairs," said Mackenzie in an interview with Newsweek.

But there was another problem: before the operation, the Labrador used to cuddle with his owners on the sofa – his favorite place – in the evenings, but now he was no longer allowed to climb there.

So, Scott came up with an adorable solution that has since won numerous hearts on hearts on TikTok!