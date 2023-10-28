Dog paradise? Thousands of pups roam in mountain oasis

Heredia, Costa Rica - What began as an animal rescue operation began in 2005 at home has become a 370-acre farm in the mountains that is as close to a dog heaven as you could ever get.

About 1800 former street dogs are currently housed in the Territorio de Zaguates. © Screenshot/Instagram/territorio_de_zaguates

Lya Battle and Alvaro Saumet now have a huge farm in the mountains of Costa Rica, where about 1,800 former street dogs roam in the Territorio de Zaguates, or Land of Strays.

“We are a temporary home for hundreds of puppies looking for a second chance, so most of our dogs are adoptable (nationally and internationally); but we are also the permanent home of many others who may never find their own family because of their looks, age or special needs," Battle told The Dodo.

"Our pack of hundreds of dogs is divided into smaller packs/groups, each led by a caretaker."

The caretakers at the huge facility let the four-legged friends out of their enclosures about three times a day on three hour walks, according to the owners, as they all take on the mountains together.

The shelter, which is funded entirely by donations, is currently battling government authorities, who prevented the operators from receiving visitors a few years ago due to needed updates. After renovation work, the Territorio de Zaguates hopes to open its doors to the public again next year.