Dog runs away from home and makes some very unlikely friends!

Kamchatka, Russia - On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, dog owners searching for their lost Husky with a drone made a wild discovery. The dog had made friends with a bear!

Cuddling up to bears, the escaped dog is obviously interested in new adventures. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sailorjerrithedogtrainer

What does a Husky do when it runs away from home?

Well, these pet owners found out when they decided to use a drone to survey the vast wilderness to look for their pup.

As a viral Instagram clip proves, the answer to the above question is not one that anyone was expecting.

The dog is shown palling around with several large brown bears.

And the unlikely animal friend group seems to be getting along swimmingly if the footage is any indication!