Dog runs away from home and makes some very unlikely friends!
Kamchatka, Russia - On Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, dog owners searching for their lost Husky with a drone made a wild discovery. The dog had made friends with a bear!
What does a Husky do when it runs away from home?
Well, these pet owners found out when they decided to use a drone to survey the vast wilderness to look for their pup.
As a viral Instagram clip proves, the answer to the above question is not one that anyone was expecting.
The dog is shown palling around with several large brown bears.
And the unlikely animal friend group seems to be getting along swimmingly if the footage is any indication!
A husky among bears: New friends respect him as a playmate
The dog seems to be having the time of his life with its new friends, running between the bears and trying to play with them!
The bears appear to be chill as can be in the footage, and one of the big guys gives the doggo a friendly pat as it sits nearby wagging its tail.
Overall, the group looks like they've been hanging out for a while since they seem pretty comfortable with one another.
But how will the dog owners ever get their pooch back when it has seemingly been adopted by a new, somewhat furrier family?
Maybe they can sneak the pup back out while the bears are hibernating...
