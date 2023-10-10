Dog saved by heroic postal worker after scary snake bite!
Georgia - Not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes they deliver packages. A postal worker jumped into action when she noticed a dog on her daily route was missing.
Mail carrier Holle Keene Prigmore was making her usual rounds when a Beagle named Ginger failed to greet Holle at her family's mailbox as usual.
Ginger was always happy to see Holle Keene, so her absence worried the postal worker.
Holle scanned the Proctors' property and spotted the little dog on the ground. The animal was visibly in pain, and she wasn't alone.
When Holle saw a copperhead snake near the poor pooch, she put two and two together: Ginger had been bitten by the venomous reptile!
Holle wasn't about to let the dog suffer, so she jumped into action, quickly grabbing the dog and rushing her to the vet.
Social media helps the family find the heroic postal worker
Ginger's owners, Kelsey Proctor and her husband Aaron, weren't home at the time of the incident.
The clever mailwoman used the Proctor's surveillance camera to send the dog's owners a message.
She wrote a note on her phone, "Little beagle bit by copperhead," and held it up camera.
A copper head's bite can be lethal for small animals like dogs, so Ginger's owners were thrilled by the postal worker's actions.
"I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart," Kelsey wrote on Facebook. "Thankfully, Ginger is going to be fine, and I truly believe it's because of this woman."
The only problem was that Kelsey couldn't read the hero's badge on the camera footage!
Thanks to social media, the Proctor family was able to locate the courageous postal worker and thank her personally. On Facebook, Holle responded to Kelsey's post: "My absolute pleasure to help. Ginger is a doll baby."
A day after Ginger was bitten, her owner shared an update: "She is doing well. She is in pain. Her back left leg/paw is swollen and she is afraid to put pressure on it. She has been resting, getting lots of love, and under some blankies.”
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Kelsey Proctor