Dog saved by heroic postal worker after scary snake bite!

Georgia - Not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes they deliver packages. A postal worker jumped into action when she noticed a dog on her daily route was missing.

A postal worker named Holle Keene Prigmore jumped into action when she saw a dog who had been bitten by a snake. © Screenshot/Facebook/Kelsey Proctor

Mail carrier Holle Keene Prigmore was making her usual rounds when a Beagle named Ginger failed to greet Holle at her family's mailbox as usual.

Ginger was always happy to see Holle Keene, so her absence worried the postal worker.

Holle scanned the Proctors' property and spotted the little dog on the ground. The animal was visibly in pain, and she wasn't alone.

When Holle saw a copperhead snake near the poor pooch, she put two and two together: Ginger had been bitten by the venomous reptile!

Holle wasn't about to let the dog suffer, so she jumped into action, quickly grabbing the dog and rushing her to the vet.