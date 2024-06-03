Dog surprises her owner with heartwarming reaction to their reunion

Perryville, Maryland - A dog named Maggie was without her owner, Dena, for six days last month when the woman traveled to Walt Disney World with her daughter. Once the two were finally reunited, the pup did something quite unexpected!

A dog named Maggie delighted her owner with a heartwarming – and unexpected – reaction to their reunion after several days apart. © Screenshot/TikTok/@maggiemalamute

Maggie didn't have it easy before she met her owner, Dena.

"She was abandoned on a highway, and had been severely neglected and abused," the dog mom told Newsweek recently.

"She even had to have most of her hair shaven off because of the amount of neglect that her fur had endured," Dena continued ."We took her in and started the healing of her trauma."

Since then, the four-legged friend and her owner have never had to be separated for any length of time, so the almost week-long trip to Florida was the first major exception.

When Dena picked up Maggie from the carers and got into the car with her, the dog immediately jumped into the front seat.

Oddly enough, Maggie had never sat there once in all those years!

Dena captured the moment on video and posted it on TikTok last month, where the clip immediately went viral with over two million views.