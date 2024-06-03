Dog surprises her owner with heartwarming reaction to their reunion
Perryville, Maryland - A dog named Maggie was without her owner, Dena, for six days last month when the woman traveled to Walt Disney World with her daughter. Once the two were finally reunited, the pup did something quite unexpected!
Maggie didn't have it easy before she met her owner, Dena.
"She was abandoned on a highway, and had been severely neglected and abused," the dog mom told Newsweek recently.
"She even had to have most of her hair shaven off because of the amount of neglect that her fur had endured," Dena continued ."We took her in and started the healing of her trauma."
Since then, the four-legged friend and her owner have never had to be separated for any length of time, so the almost week-long trip to Florida was the first major exception.
When Dena picked up Maggie from the carers and got into the car with her, the dog immediately jumped into the front seat.
Oddly enough, Maggie had never sat there once in all those years!
Dena captured the moment on video and posted it on TikTok last month, where the clip immediately went viral with over two million views.
Maggie the dog wants to stay close to her owner
"That day, she wouldn't go in the back. She sat next to me the whole time," Dena explained.
Apparently, Maggie had really missed her owner over those six days!
The viral clip and the sweet story behind it hit home with many TikTok users.
In addition to more than 300,000 likes, the video now has hundreds of passionate comments.
Given Maggie's viral reaction, Dena might need to think twice before taking another trip without her beloved furry friend!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maggiemalamute