Dog trainer goes viral with temperament test for puppies

A dog trainer's "30-second test" for puppy temperament has TikTokers talking and trying it out on their own furry friends at home.

By Benjamin Richter

A dog trainer's 30-second test for puppy temperament has TikTokers talking and trying out with their own furry friends.

This dog trainer has TikTok users trying out his test for figuring out their pup's disposition.
This dog trainer has TikTok users trying out his test for figuring out their pup's disposition.

Are you looking for a way to learn more about your pup's disposition? This dog trainer from California may have the test for you!

He shared his method for evaluating a dog's temperament on his TikTok page @ancestralcompanions.

The video features what the trainer calls the "baby cradle method" and shows him scooping up a pup and holding him like a human bambino.

"This dog is Cooper," the video's creator told Newsweek about the cute pooch in the clip. He added, "He's a few months old, and he is taking our basic obedience program."

The trainer explained, "This video is part of a puppy temperament test, which is essentially a look into the puppy's potential."

TikTok users give their dogs the viral temperament test

Are you going to try this viral dog temperament test?
Are you going to try this viral dog temperament test?  © 123RF/mindsparx

The cute clip of the doggie temperament test has garnered more than 900,000 views.

What's more, it inspired TikTok users to test their furry friends. Many tried it with their own dogs.

They shared their findings in the comments. "My dog turns into a helicopter," one user wrote. Another said their doggo "spins around like a tornado."

The test demonstrator assured these dog owners that there are other temperament tests and that it's okay if their pooches' don't like to be cradled. A few other TikTokers reported their pooches were being held like a baby.

So many users tried the test that we're wondering if this doggie temperament test is about to become the next viral TikTok trend!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ancestralcompanions

