Dog trainer goes viral with temperament test for puppies

Merced, California - A dog trainer's 30-second test for puppy temperament has TikTokers talking and trying it out with their own furry friends.

This dog trainer has TikTok users trying out his test for figuring out their pup's disposition. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@ancestralcompanions

Are you looking for a way to learn more about your pup's disposition? This dog trainer from California may have the test for you!

He shared his method for evaluating a dog's temperament on his TikTok page @ancestralcompanions.

The video features what the trainer calls the "baby cradle method" and shows him scooping up a pup and holding him like a human bambino.

"This dog is Cooper," the video's creator told Newsweek about the cute pooch in the clip. He added, "He's a few months old, and he is taking our basic obedience program."

The trainer explained, "This video is part of a puppy temperament test, which is essentially a look into the puppy's potential."