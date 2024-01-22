Dog with severe PTSD makes remarkable transformation!
UK - After being rescued from Romania, this dog refused to be pet, but now, the pooch has surprised everyone with a heartwarming transformation.
Solly hasn't had an easy life.
"We got harrowing pics of him being dragged into a kill shelter in Romania and left for dead," Emma, founder of Dogs 4 Rescue, told Newsweek.
This eight-year-old pooch has a severe case of post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his experiences, the rescuer explained.
Solly's rescuers didn't realize the extent of the dog's trauma when they brought him to the United Kingdom in 2018. He was so averse to human touch that he would practically scream, as if in pain, when someone tried to pet or touch him.
After years of work, things suddenly changed last year. "One day, he gave in — we never expected it," Emma said.
Solly's handler was finally allowed to give the skittish dog pets!
"And now, only weeks later, he is loving his strokes. The most surprising breakthrough of all our dogs ever. Solly teaches us we are right to never give up," Emma added.
Will Solly the dog be able to find a forever home?
The fact that Solly is allowing pets is a big deal, but the dog rescuers say their work is far from over.
The black and white dog is still averse to a leash and collar due to how he was captured. Emma is thrilled with the dog's progress but doesn't think Solly will ever be ready to leave the shelter.
"Having been with us most of his life in our safe bubble, I doubt he will get a home of his own, but he loves it here, and we will keep trying," the Dogs 4 Rescue founder said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/dogs4rescue