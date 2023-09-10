Dog's adorable obsession with toys could have heartbreaking origin

Charli the dog when viral on TikTok thanks to her incredibly sweet habit of carrying around stuffed toys wherever she is – but an expert thinks there might be more to this behavior.

This dog loves to walk around and show off her toys, but a dog expert says this behavior may have a traumatic origin. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/charli_puppydog

Charli and her owner are an adorable duo, and the two regularly post sweet clips to their TikTok channel charli_puppydog, which boasts over 800,000 followers.

The pooch loves to show off her toys and caries them around everywhere while wagging her tail, as a recent viral clip shows.

"She's just so proud of all her toys that she just loves to showcase them," her owner told Newsweek. "She also loves a good chase, so she's probably half expecting us to run after her!"

Though TikTok users think their dogs just want to show their toys or be the center of attention, animal expert and dog trainer Susan Nilson says this behavior is more complex.