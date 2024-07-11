Dog's dramatic display of jealousy has TikTok cracking up!
Pikeville, Kentucky - A dog owner from Kentucky thinks she has the most jealous Goldendoodle in the world! The pooch got quite upset when she held her daughter's doll, as an adorable TikTok video shows.
Goldendoodle Alvin isn't about to let his owner, Sarah Miller, dote on anyone but him.
In a now-viral video, he takes offense to the silliest thing: his owner holding something that wasn't him!
When Miller cradled her daughter's baby doll, the dog had a big reaction – Alvin must have thought the baby doll was trying to steal his spot.
The dog climbs onto his owner and looks stunned. He then tries to push his way into his human's arms.
The envious Alvin even tries to nudge the doll out of the way, and Miller has to protect the baby doll from her jealous dog!
Are Goldendoodles especially jealous dogs?
The video of the Goldendoodle getting jealous of the doll has TikTokers giggling. In the caption, Miller explained, "My daughter had me hold her babydoll and jealous little Alvin was not having it!"
"He truly believes he's the only one in this house that deserves any love or affection!" she added.
Many Goldendoodle owners wrote in to sympathize with Miller.
Another joked, "Alvin is like why you don't hold me like that?!"
"No one prepared me for the neediness of this breed. Mine is the exact same," one said.
The clip now boasts over one million views on TikTok!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarahmiller352