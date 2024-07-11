Dog's dramatic display of jealousy has TikTok cracking up!

Pikeville, Kentucky - A dog owner from Kentucky thinks she has the most jealous Goldendoodle in the world! The pooch got quite upset when she held her daughter's doll, as an adorable TikTok video shows.

This Goldendoodle's jealousy is epic! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sarahmiller352

Goldendoodle Alvin isn't about to let his owner, Sarah Miller, dote on anyone but him.

In a now-viral video, he takes offense to the silliest thing: his owner holding something that wasn't him!

When Miller cradled her daughter's baby doll, the dog had a big reaction – Alvin must have thought the baby doll was trying to steal his spot.

The dog climbs onto his owner and looks stunned. He then tries to push his way into his human's arms.

The envious Alvin even tries to nudge the doll out of the way, and Miller has to protect the baby doll from her jealous dog!