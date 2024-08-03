Dog's heart-melting reaction to owner coming home after twelve-hour shift goes viral

A twelve-hour shift in a hospital leaves no one unscathed. Good thing there 's Sandy the dog to keep spirits up! She cheers up her owner Robin, no matter how hard the day has been.

Robin's beloved dog Sandy awaits Robin in the hospital after his long shift. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bobbin08

A TikToker recently published a sweet clip that melted the hearts of users.

In the video, you can see the man behind the camera apparently leaving his workplace through the exit door.

In the distance, however, his "hairy daughter" and his friend are already waiting patiently to sweeten his day.

Once off the leash, there's no stopping the little dog and the Poodle charges towards Robin at full speed!

The 6-year-old dog's ears flutter in the wind as she sprints, her tail wagging back and forth with excitement.

When she finally arrives, Sandy can't keep still and circles around her now certainly happy owner.

The clip has already received over 1.5 million views and counting with enthusiastic users gushing in the comments section on how adorable the pup's reaction to her owner is!