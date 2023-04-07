Dog's heartbreaking reaction to losing his best friend leaves TikTok in tears
Hodor the dog's pain is still very raw: a few weeks ago, the gorgeous Great Pyrenees lost his best four-legged friend, Mala. His owner captured his heartbreaking grief in a TikTok video.
In March, TikToker Mina had to say goodbye to one of her dogs.
At just six months old, Mala passed away after collapsing while playing with her big brothers.
But that didn't just leave the humans in pieces: Hodor took the hardest of all, and he's been dealing with the loss in his own, deeply touching ways.
Whether it's hanging on to Mala's favorite toy, or waiting in vain for his canine companion in the backyard, the gentle giant is visibly mourning in the videos uploaded to TikTok.
One clip in particular struck a chord with Mina and hundreds of thousands of users. It shows Hodor rolling around playfully on a specific patch of the rug, near a couch.
"A couple of weeks after Mala's passing, he came out of the bedroom in the morning and went straight to this spot instead of outside to go potty," the caption explains.
"This is where they often wrestled and played," it continues.
Reaction of the quadruped gets under the skin of users
It's clear from the affecting video that Hodor still remember the good old times with Mala, so much so that he's desperately trying to recreate them.
And as we reach for the tissues, so did thousands of users, who poured in the comments section to say the scene brought them to tears.
It's no wonder, given just how human Hodor's emotions seem to be. According to Newsweek, experts think that dogs sometimes grieve when they lose a companion, whether animal or human.
"The signs of grieving for both dogs and people can be the same," the outlet quoted applied animal behaviorist Mary Burch as saying.
Cover photo: Bildmontage Screenshot TikTok/mina_sha