Dog's heartbreaking reaction to losing his best friend leaves TikTok in tears

Hodor the dog 's pain is still very raw: a few weeks ago, the gorgeous Great Pyrenees lost his best four-legged friend, Mala. His owner captured his heartbreaking grief in a TikTok video.

Hodor the Great Pyrenees has been mourning the loss of his four-legged companion Mala. © Bildmontage Screenshot TikTok/mina_sha

In March, TikToker Mina had to say goodbye to one of her dogs.

At just six months old, Mala passed away after collapsing while playing with her big brothers.

But that didn't just leave the humans in pieces: Hodor took the hardest of all, and he's been dealing with the loss in his own, deeply touching ways.

Whether it's hanging on to Mala's favorite toy, or waiting in vain for his canine companion in the backyard, the gentle giant is visibly mourning in the videos uploaded to TikTok.

One clip in particular struck a chord with Mina and hundreds of thousands of users. It shows Hodor rolling around playfully on a specific patch of the rug, near a couch.

"A couple of weeks after Mala's passing, he came out of the bedroom in the morning and went straight to this spot instead of outside to go potty," the caption explains.

"This is where they often wrestled and played," it continues.