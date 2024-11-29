Dog's hilarious reaction to new Christmas decor goes viral: "I think he's mad at me."

New York, New York - Benny the dog has landed a double viral hit on TikTok and Instagram thanks to his funny reaction to two Christmas decorations.

Although there are still a few days to go until Christmas, holiday fever has long since broken out in many places.

For instance, the household of Golden Retrievers Blu and Benny is already glittering and sparkling everywhere.

But the dogs' owner has obviously overshot the mark in one respect...

In mid-November, a clip went viral on both Instagram and TikTok where the dogs can be seen reacting somewhat poorly to the festive homeware.

The video shows the dogs' new "housemates" – two life-size Golden Retriever Christmas decorations.

Benny in particular seems to be very disturbed by the two fake doggos.

In the curious clip, he sits next to the dolls but doesn't give them a glance. Instead, he looks out of the window.

"My dog refusing to make eye contact with the two new dogs I brought home," reads the video's onscreen text.

The caption says, "I think he's mad at me."