Dogs' reaction to finding the neighbor's cat in their bed thrills TikTok
Georgia - Two dogs found the neighbor's cat in their bed to hilarious results. Luckily for the cat, these canines played it cool – to the delight of thousands of TikTokers!
A 6-year-old English bulldog named Emmie and a 9-year-old Labrador called Gunner live together with their humans in the state of Georgia. These two dogs have a very special relationship with their neighbor's cat, Oliver.
A now-viral TikTok proves that these dogs and cats don't just get along but are bonafide bffs.
The TikTok clip shows Gunner and Emmie finding Oliver sprawled out on Gunner's bed. Both dogs sniff the cat, asking per the subtitles, "You dead?" and then waddle away adorably once they've confirmed that their feline friend is okay. As their owner announces in the clip, the dogs are happy to see Oliver.
TikTok users were thrilled by all three animal's reactions. They loved how cool and comfortable they all were with each other.
This trio proves that cats and dogs can be friends after all!
These three animals are truly best buddies
It seems odd that two dogs would tolerate the neighbor's cat in their house, much less in one of their beds! But dogs Emmie and Gunner have been friends with Oliver the cat for a while.
"He's been coming into our house for about two years. He comes in for a nap a couple days every week. Especially if the weather is rainy," the pooches' human told Newsweek.
They added that the animals have been buddies for three years now. They even go for walks together each morning!
"The dogs don't mind if he uses their bed. I don't know why they are so accommodating. Maybe because they have other beds they can use," the dogs' owner said.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@englishbulldog_emmie