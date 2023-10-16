Dogs' reaction to finding the neighbor's cat in their bed thrills TikTok

Georgia - Two dogs found the neighbor's cat in their bed to hilarious results. Luckily for the cat, these canines played it cool – to the delight of thousands of TikTokers!

The dogs couldn't care less that the neighbor's cat is in their bed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@englishbulldog_emmie

A 6-year-old English bulldog named Emmie and a 9-year-old Labrador called Gunner live together with their humans in the state of Georgia. These two dogs have a very special relationship with their neighbor's cat, Oliver.

A now-viral TikTok proves that these dogs and cats don't just get along but are bonafide bffs.

The TikTok clip shows Gunner and Emmie finding Oliver sprawled out on Gunner's bed. Both dogs sniff the cat, asking per the subtitles, "You dead?" and then waddle away adorably once they've confirmed that their feline friend is okay. As their owner announces in the clip, the dogs are happy to see Oliver.

TikTok users were thrilled by all three animal's reactions. They loved how cool and comfortable they all were with each other.

This trio proves that cats and dogs can be friends after all!