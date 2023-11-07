German Shepherds are no match for this cat in hysterical TikTok
German Shepherds Sarge and Gaia might be big, but these fierce-looking dogs are no match for the cat of the house. When this feline blocks their way, the dogs retreat, and TikTok users can't get enough of the adorable power struggle.
German Shepherds are considered one of the most intelligent dog breeds and tend to be described as confident, brave, and courageous animals.
But that's not always the case, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.
Sometimes, fierce dogs are just big babies!
The clip shows how a single stern look from a tabby cat named Asha sent German Shepherds Sarge and Gaia back away with their tails between their legs.
The cat clearly has the upper hand in this household!
The German Shepherds' owner and creator of the video, Renee Burkett, explained the context behind the clip to Newsweek.
"They wanted to go outside but the cat wasn't really wanting them to cross that line," she said.
Fearsome dogs are adorably "bullied" by their cat roommate
Renee also shared that she and her pups moved in with her friend, who is Asha's owner, amid the lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Before Renee and her doggos moved in, the cat had never hung out with dogs before, so cohabiting has been a struggle.
"At first [Asha] would run but then realized as he approached the dogs and hissed a little they would turn and leave," Renee told the outlet.
"The cat has taken advantage of this and now bullies the dogs. All they really want to do is play with him!"
Renee explained that the animals' relationship is still a work in progress. As the cute clip shows, the dogs are scared of the cat, but they are learning to cope.
Hopefully, they will find a way to live together in peace!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/yourarieshighness