German Shepherds are no match for this cat in hysterical TikTok

German Shepherds Sarge and Gaia might be big, but these fierce-looking dogs are no match for the cat of the house. When this feline blocks their way, the dogs retreat, and TikTok users can't get enough of the adorable power struggle.

This cat is clearly the king of this household! The German shepherds are scared of him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/yourarieshighness

German Shepherds are considered one of the most intelligent dog breeds and tend to be described as confident, brave, and courageous animals.

But that's not always the case, as a now-viral TikTok video shows.

Sometimes, fierce dogs are just big babies!

The clip shows how a single stern look from a tabby cat named Asha sent German Shepherds Sarge and Gaia back away with their tails between their legs.

The cat clearly has the upper hand in this household!

The German Shepherds' owner and creator of the video, Renee Burkett, explained the context behind the clip to Newsweek.

"They wanted to go outside but the cat wasn't really wanting them to cross that line," she said.