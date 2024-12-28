Girl drives 18 hours to surprise elderly childhood dog with reunion!
Florida - A young woman drove for hours to surprise her 15-year-old dog, and his reaction is beyond adorable!
Jane hadn't seen her family dog for almost a month after moving out of her parents' home in Florida to move to Ohio.
To make him happy and make up for the time spent away, she decided to give him an unexpected surprise.
"POV you drove 18 hours to surprise ur 15 yr old soul dog," reads the video's onscreen text.
The post's caption says, "I walked in and he was fast asleep so I figured id record this moment."
But what was his reaction after waking up?
Touching reunion with elderly dog delights TikTok users
To capture the special moment, Jane placed the camera on the coffee table and quietly sat down next to the pooch.
As soon as he finally opened his eyes, his nose lifted into the air excitedly.
"He smells me," explains onscreen text.
Then he turned around and discovered Jane beaming back at him.
The dog's own joy and excitement were immediately evident as well, and he rushed into her open arms.
Viewers were completely enchanted by the Chihuahua's sweet reaction – what do you think?
